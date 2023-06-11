City officials have announced that two popular free outdoor concert series will soon be returning this summer in Kenosha parks.

Plans for both programs were announced on Friday, with details of entertainment planned for each series.

Tuesday at the Shell

The 2023 Tuesdays at the Shell concert series at Pennoyer Park will begin on July 11 with a performance by the Peacetree Allstars, presented by Musicians Assisting Advancing Music, the City of Kenosha and Happenings Magazine.

Free, public concerts take place at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, July 11 to Aug. 29 at the Pennoyer Park band shell located at Seventh Avenue and Kennedy Drive. Food and soft drinks will be available for purchase at the concerts.

The 2023 line up of performers will include:

July 11: Peacetree Allstars

July 18: Indigo Canyon

July 25: Crosstown Drive

August 1: Vinyl Remix

August 8: Yesterday’s Children

August 15: Midnight Crow

August 22: Sean McKee Band

August 29: Boys and Toys

Peanut Butter & Jam

The 21st season of the Peanut Butter and Jam concert series kicks off on July 13, presented by the City of Kenosha and Happenings Magazine.

The performances will be on stage at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The free public concerts take place at 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Thursday July 13 through Aug. 31.

At the lunchtime show, performances will be by select solo, duo and trio artists. The scaled down show is great for families and lunch dates. For the lunchtime line-up visit Hap2it.com after July 1.

Amped up full bands take the stage for the evening shows. Following is the lineup for the evening performances:

July 13: The Two Beer Tommy Band. The dynamic band plays Modern Classic Country Rock around the Midwest.

July 20: R Gang. The collection of talented vocalists and musicians were once known as the field band for the Chicago Bears at the old Soldier Field.

July 27: Libido Funk Circus. LFC dates back to 1996 when a group of guys from Chicago decided to throw a disco party for close friends.

Aug. 3: Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones. The high energy act performs Rock and Roll hits of the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s as well as Surf, Rock-a-billy and original songs.

Aug. 10: Unity. An award-winning original roots band based in Wisconsin, Unity treats fans to old Roots, Rock, and Reggae favorites along with original music.

Aug. 17: Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, featuring music for everyone.

Aug. 24: Jonny Lyons & the Pride. Jonathan put together his dream five-piece show band and has been entertaining folks all over the Midwest ever since.

Aug. 31: Infinity. Formed in 1985, Infinity grew from being not only a Journey Tribute band, but one of the top drawing cover bands in the Midwest.