April 28 is Blueberry Pie Day. It’s the perfect excuse to grab a slice (or two ... or three ...). However you like your blueberry pie, don’t forget the ice cream! Today is also National Arbor Day, a time to celebrate the beauty and vital importance of trees. Free Arbor Day festivities begin at 5 p.m. today at the County Center, 19600 Highway 50, with a tree arts and photography exhibit, followed by a tree-planting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players production runs Friday-Sunday, through May 6. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Go to rhodecenter.org or the Lakeside Players Facebook page to purchase advance tickets.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” opens tonight in the Wartburg Theater at Carthage College. The musical comedy — based on the 2001 movie — tells the story of Elle Woods, who heads to Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back the love of her ex-boyfriend. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (April 28-29) and 3 p.m. Sunday (April 30); continuing 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (May 4-6). Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office.

“Spring Awakening” — the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical — opens tonight in the Main Stage Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The show explores “the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable,” show organizers said. Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (April 28-29 and May 5-6) and 2 p.m. Sundays (April 30 and May 7). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (age 60 and older) and $10 for youths (age 17 and younger). Note: The show contains mature themes. For tickets, go to uwp.edu or call 262-595-2564.

Looking for live music tonight? Hot Nuts plays at 9 p.m. at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St.; Brent Michell and Kerry Spitzer play at 9 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.; and the Dave Braun Trio plays jazz, starting at 7 p.m., in the lounge at the Hob Nob restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road. In Racine, the Empty Bottle Boys and One-Shot Jane perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., while Five Man Trio and Steel Bonnets rock out at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, from 8 to 11 p.m.