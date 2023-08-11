Aug. 11 is Play in the Sand Day, meaning it’s a great time to head to a local beach. Just don’t drag any of that sand in into the house!

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, is hosting a Perseids Meteor Shower Viewing party from 9 to 10:30 tonight, Aug. 11. The public is invited to “experience the wonders of the cosmos during what is often called the best meteor shower in our region.” Participants can learn about this summer phenomenon — and how best to view it — before stargazing under the dark sky in Bristol Woods. Admission is free. Participants should bring a blanket or lawn chair, insect repellent and “whatever else you need to comfortably enjoy the skies.” (So, yes, pack that bag of Cheetos!) Note: If the weather is bad or too cloudy, the program will take take on Saturday, Aug. 12. For more information, go to pringlenc.org/events.

The 2021 animated movie “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” will be shown at dusk tonight in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets, and bug spray. For more about the movie, see today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

Today at the Wisconsin State Fair: Free entertainment today includes Great White at the Amphitheater starting at 8 p.m. Also on tap: Flower demonstrations starting at 4 p.m. in Grand Champion Hall. Ludacris performs tonight on the Main Stage (extra ticket required). For more fair details, go to wistatefair.com. Also, look for our story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section about this year’s “Sporkies” food winners at the fair.

In Racine today, the “Music on the Monument” series of free concerts continues with Mathew Haeffel playing from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in Monument Square Downtown. Admission is free.