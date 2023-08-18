Aug. 18 is Never Give Up Day ... but we’re too tired to think about that today.

Head Downtown to Library Park this morning to “Rock Out with KPL Outreach.” From 10 a.. to noon, the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, hosts rock painting in the park. This is an all-ages event open to “rock painting experts and newbies.” Rocks and supplies will be provided but feel free to bring your own.

The 1985 movie “Back to the Future” will be shown at dusk tonight in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. This is the final “Movie in the Park” this season. There will be a costume contest and a real DeLorean car in the park (just like in the movie, though this one might not double as a time travel machine!). Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets, and bug spray.

Hawthorn Hollow’s 2023 Pike River Concert Series continues with a Friday night performance by Ben Mulwana. The show starts at 6 p.m. in the Hawthorn Hollow amphitheater, 880 Green Bay Road, with gates opening at 5 p.m. His music has a storytelling quality, according to concert organizers. Admission is $10 at the gate (cash only). Food and beverages such as soda, wine and craft beer will be sold. No carry-ins are allowed.

Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton is hosting a Social Bonfire Friday night. All ages are welcome and are encouraged to “bring musical instruments and funny stories to help enjoy a relaxing social bonfire.” Note: You might get a chance to sing, too! “If the crowd is interested, we may have a sing- along portion of the night,” organizers said. 8 to 9:30 p.m. Meet at the fire site near shelter No. 1. This is a free event, but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong.

The Kenosha County Fair continues its 2023 season today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair, open through Sunday, features animal shows, hay ball tossing (6:30 p.m. today) and entertainment at the grandstand. Contests today include the Pedal Tractor Pull. The Big Hat Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. on the Grandstand, followed by fireworks. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more details, go to kenoshacofair.com.