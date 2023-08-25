Aug. 25 is Banana Split Day. You know what to do! And if someone tells you that you can’t eat a banana split for breakfast, remind them the fruit is a wonderful source of potassium.

The 2023 animated “Super Mario Brothers Movie” will be shown at 7:30 tonight in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets, and bug spray.

The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island), is hosting a Cruise-In Night from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 25. Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles in the museum’s parking lot. Also, the History Center and Southport Light Station Museum will be open until 7 p.m. tonight. The event is free and open to all classic vehicles.

It’s another Free Book Friday at Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave. Visit the store from 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. today to get a free book. Why? Because it’s Free Book Friday! Most Fridays, the shop will have guest local authors hanging out to visit with the public. For more details, go to Studio Moonfall’s Facebook page.

In Racine, the Over Our Head Players’ production of “Proof” opens tonight. The drama centers on a young woman, still reeling from her father’s death, who who fears she may have inherited his mental illness. The show runs for three weekends at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine. Tickets are $18.50 and can be purchased online at overourheadplayers.org or by calling the box office at 262-632-6802

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., is hosting a classic on Aug. 25: Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” — a note-for-note, cut-for-cut performance of the album to celebrate its 50th anniversary — is on the Pavilion. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to ravinia.org.

0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Liz Snyder Features/GO Kenosha Follow Liz Snyder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false