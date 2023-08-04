Aug. 4 is Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Enjoy the sweet treat all day long, either fresh out of your oven or from a favorite bakery.

Play ball! As the Kenosha Kingfish get ready to wrap up the baseball season at historic Simmons Field, the team is hosting its FINAL Bobblehead Game of 2023. “Kenosha Comets Elvis” — featuring the team’s mascot, King Elvis, dressed in the uniform of the Kenosha Comets baseball team — is the giveaway at the team’s Aug. 4 game. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. and is a celebration of the 1943-1954 All-American Professional Women’s Baseball League (which included the Kenosha Comets). Also on Friday, the women’s Team USA Baseball Team will play a free game at 3:30 p.m. at Simmons Field, before heading to Thunder Bay, Ontario, for the Women’s Baseball World Cup. The 3:30 p.m., 7-inning baseball game is free, with no tickets required. For Kingfish tickets, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The 2015 movie “Jurassic World” will be shown at dusk tonight in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets, and bug spray.

This is the final week for the Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s national exhibit at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles. The exhibit runs through Sunday. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. https://museums.kenosha.org/

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

It’s time for cream puffs, fried foods on sticks and that giant yellow slide! The Wisconsin State Fair continues its 2023 season today in West Allis. For more details, go to wistatefair.com.