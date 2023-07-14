TGIF for French Fry Day on July 14! Look for your favorite (and not-so-favorite) fast food places to offer specials on everyone’s favorite deep-friend potato. And don’t skimp on the ketchup.

Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for another “Nights at Northside” program, with free activities from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This evening’s theme is “Explore Our Great Outdoors,” with events related to nature in Wisconsin. Visitors will “encounter a porcupine, a fox, and a skunk with Gee’s Funny Farm; paint rocks for Kenosha Rocks; and learn about our native pollinators. At every event, there’s also a pop-up Friends of the Library Book Sale and outdoor games and activities with the KPL Book Truck. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s church festival opens today at 6 p.m. in Columbus Park, 22nd Avenue and 54th Street. Entertainment today features The Chevelle from 6 to 8 p.m. and the band Heartless from 9 to 11 p.m. Also: The homemade spaghetti dinner is 4 to 8 p.m. in the Church Hall. There are also children’s games and food and beverages. Everyone is welcome, and admission is free.

“Movie Nights in the Park” features a free outdoor film shown at dusk each Friday night in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Tonight’s film is the 2021 supernatureal comedy “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Bring a lawn chair and bug spray — and snacks, of course.

Comedian Rocky LaPorte performs at tonight (and Saturday night) at the Kenosha Comedy Club, located inside the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 125 Sixth Ave. Tickets are $18 (plus fees). For tickets, go to kenoshacomedyclub.com.