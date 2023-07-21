July 21 is Junk Food Day! For 24 hours, you can forget all about your healthy eating habits. Instead, indulge in your favorite snacks, whether you prefer salty or sweet — or both! That means Cheetos for breakfast, potato chips for lunch and a whole pan of Rice Krispie treats for supper.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for a free screening of the animated film “Puss in Boots: the Last Wish” from noon to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to “bring your lunch or some movie snacks to eat while you watch this fun family film on the big screen.”

The Kenosha Woman’s Club is having a “basement sale in July” fundraiser. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (and Saturday), visitors can shop for items, from “vintage items to brand new merchandise, classic to unique.” All proceeds go to the Woman’s Club to “continue the tradition of philanthropic work and community service.” Note: Entry is through the basement door on the west side of the building at 6028 Eighth Ave.

The St. Therese Catholic Church festival opens today on the festival grounds outside the church, 2020 91st St. The festival is open 5 to 10 p.m. today, and the band Trip plays tonight. There are children’s activities, raffles and plenty of that “healthy” festival food offerings. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday.

“Movie Nights in the Park” features a free outdoor film shown at dusk each Friday night in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Tonight’s film is the 1985 kids adventure film “Goonies.” Bring a lawn chair and bug spray — and snacks, of course.

A German-style biergarten is “popping up” on in HarborPark, today and Saturday. There will be food trucks and live music, along with vendors. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. The biergarten is open 3 to 9 p.m. today and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page, @Pop-up Biergarten Events.

The Kenosha Komets Hockey Team is hosting a Hawaiian-themed Open Skating event from 6 to 9 tonight at the Kenosha Ice Arena, 7727 60th Ave. There is a snack shop with food to purchase. The cost is $10 per skater or $35 for four-plus skaters. Rental skates are available for $7.