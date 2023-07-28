Taste of Wisconsin continues today in HarborPark. The festival features 30-plus food and beverage vendors, plus live music on four stages. The festival is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today (and Saturday) along the harbor, at 54th Street and Calabria Way (formerly Ring Road). Tonight, the band Boys and Toys closes out the festival, playing at 9:30 p.m. on the Main Stage, while the Pat Crawford Trio performs at 10 p.m. on the Jazz Stage.Admission and parking are free. For more about the festival, go to tasteofwi.com.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, taking on the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The team is giving fans a free rally towel! The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 5:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the harbor) hosts Cruise-In Nights, from 4 to 8 p.m. on the last Friday of each month, which means TONIGHT. On Cruise-In nights, the History Center stays open until 7 p.m. These events are free and open to all classic vehicles.

The 2022 movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be shown at dusk tonight in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets, and bug spray.

Hawthorn Hollow’s 2023 Pike River Concert Series tonight features KR Bluegrass, a group of musicians from southeastern Wisconsin whose friendships developed because of their mutual love of old-time gospel and bluegrass music. The show starts at 6 p.m. in the Hawthorn Hollow amphitheater, 880 Green Bay Road, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 at the gate (cash only). Food and beverages such as soda, wine and craft beer will be sold, as will produce from the Heritage Farmstead at Hawthorn Hollow (while supplies last). No carry-ins are allowed.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.