July 7 is World Chocolate Day. And if you’re wondering, we prefer ours dark, with hazelnuts ... though there’s no wrong way to enjoy chocolate.

Blast off with Tom Cruise tonight! “Movie Nights in the Park” features a free outdoor film shown at dusk each Friday night in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Tonight’s film is the high-flying adventure “Top Gun: Maverick.” Bring a lawn chair and bug spray — and snacks, of course.

The monthly free folk music hootenanny gathering is is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join, by bringing an acoustic instrument or just singing along. For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

Boys and Toys — a Kenosha band that’s been rockin’ for decades — is playing tonight, starting at 7 p.m., at The Nash, 522 Sixth St. in Racine. Yes, it will be LOUD.

In Milwaukee, the Big Gig is back! Summerfest continues its third (and final) weekend. Here’s today’s admission special: On “Free with Fritos Day,” EVERYONE gets in free until 6 p.m. Also, the first 1,000 patrons who enter through the Mid Gate will receive a free Fritos and Summerfest branded bag. For more details about the festival, go to summerfest.com.