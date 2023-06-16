It’s bad enough that we have to go to work inside an office on such a beautiful day, but June 16 is also Eat Your Vegetables Day! Luckily, a lot of fresh produce is available at this time of year, so do eat veggies every day, whether in a salad packed with colorful vegetables or roasted. We like to follow our raw carrots with an ice cream cone chaser.

Head to the Northside Library for Nights @ Northside: Summer Vibes Night Out. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., everyone is welcome to “grab one of our craft boxes and relax in the evening air while enjoying live music and food.” Craft boxes will be available for teens/adults, school age kids, and families “with littles.” Live music will be provided by Bob & Kristin. Food trucks will be on-site, along with a pop-up Friends of the Library Book Sale and the KPL Book Truck. It all takes place outside the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free.

An outdoor German-style Biergarten is “popping up” on Downtown Kenosha’s lakefront, in Celebration Place. The biergarten will be open 3 to 9 p.m. today (and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday). Visitors can enjoy German and U.S. beers, along with hard cider, sausage and pretzels, food trucks and live music. There will also be children’s activities and stein-hoisting contests. The event, hosted by Milwaukee-based BrewFest Partners, has free admission and is designed to be family friendly.

This summer’s “Movie Nights in the Park” series starts today. The outdoor movies are shown Fridays at dusk in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. The series starts with a classic: the 1984 film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Think of it as a prequel to the latest “Indiana Jones” movie due later this summer, starring an 80-year-old Harrison Ford. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets and whatever movie snacks you’re craving. To find out which movie is playing, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly movie listings.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.