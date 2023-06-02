June 2 is National Doughnut Day, a 24-hour celebration during which your only concerns are whether to go for the glazed, filled or twisted doughnut first. And of course we want sprinkles! To celebrate, Dunkin’ Doughnuts locations offer a free classic doughnut on June 2, with a beverage purchase (at participating locations).

Head to Petrifying Springs Park today for the grand opening of the new Multi-Use & Purpose-Built Mountain Bike Trail Network. At 5:30 p.m. at the Highway JR parking lot on the south end of “Pets,” Kenosha County Parks and UW-Parkside will unveil trail network, which spans across the trails within Pets and UW-Parkside. At the Biergarten, you’ll find free activities including a mountain bike ride, a fun run (all paces welcome) by Kenosha Running Club, bike games (hosted by Southeastern Lakes Scholastic Mountain Biking), a mobile bike repair station by Total Cyclery, vendor booths and giveaways. A map of the UW-Parkside & Petrifying Springs Park trail network is available at http://ow.ly/17Vt50On72s.

A free folk music hootenanny gathering is 7 to 10 tonight at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to bring an acoustic instrument “or just your voice.” For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Traverse City Pit Spitters for a 6:35 p.m. game at Simmons Field. Bonus: Fans will receive a FREE 10th-anniversary stadium blanket (while they last). For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The “Growing with Bristol” community group is hosting an Outdoor Movie Night event tonight in Hansen Park. Free activities start at 7 p.m. in the park. There will also be food vendors. At 8:30 p.m., the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own” will be shown. Admission is free, and everyone who attends will be entered into a free raffle. Hansen Park is off of Highway 45, south of Highway AH in Bristol. For more information, go to growingwithbristol.com.

A free showing of the animated movie “Encanto” starts at dusk (about 8:30 p.m.) tonight at the Lance Park Amphitheater, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. Admission is free.

Looking for live music tonight? The Jill Plaisted Band plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. No cover.