June 23 is Typewriter Day, celebrating this humble device. Actor Tom Hanks loves typewriters so much, he collects them. Kenosha has a connection to the typewriter: Christopher Latham Sholes, who invented the QWERTY keyboard (still used today), lived here and published the Kenosha Telegraph newspaper. On June 23, 1868, Sholes received a patent for his “Type-Writer” machine, the first commercially successful typewriter. The next time you wonder why “t” is next to “y,” thank Mr. Sholes.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action today at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for a 6:35 p.m. game. Keep the sun out of your eyes with the Visor Giveaway. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., to help Nancy Drew solve a mystery! “Hunt a Killer: Mystery at Magnolia Gardens” is 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the library. This is a free event, suitable for ages 12 and up. For more details, go to mykpl.info.

This summer’s “Movie Nights in the Park” series continues today. The outdoor movies are shown Fridays at dusk in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Tonight’s film is the 2022 animated adventure “Lightyear.” Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets and whatever movie snacks you’re craving. To find out which movie is playing, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly movie listings.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

In Milwaukee, the Big Gig is back! Summerfest continues today, with headliners the Zac Brown Band and the Marcus King Band. It’s Children’s Fest at the Big Gig, with special activities and discounts. And everyone gets in FREE from noon to 3 p.m. For more details about the festival, go to summerfest.com.