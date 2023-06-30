Today is the final day of June, which means it’s also your last chance this year to celebrate Dairy Month! Since we’re living in the Dairy State, it’s your patriotic duty to consume as many dairy products as possible. Sure, you could pour skim milk over your breakfast cereal and enjoy some plain Greek yogurt with fruit after lunch. But we prefer to celebrate Dairy Month in the most delicious way — and that means eating ice cream!

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action today at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Kokomo Jackrabbits for a 6:35 p.m. game. Tonight’s special: A Wiffle Ball Set Giveaway. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the harbor) hosts Cruise-In Nights, from 4 to 8 p.m. on the last Friday of each month, which means TONIGHT. And today’s Cruise-In also features the Kenosha Taco Fest, a food truck taco competition. On Cruise-In nights, the History Center stays open until 7 p.m. These events are free and open to all classic vehicles.

In Milwaukee, the Big Gig is back! Summerfest continues its second weekend today, with Show Your College Pride Day. Everyone who wears a shirt or hat representing one of the participating colleges or universities will get in free from noon to 3 p.m. Schools participating are: Herzing University, Carroll University, Marquette University, Milwaukee Area Technical College, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Whitewater. Plus, high school students who present a verified high school ID will also get in free. For more details about the festival, go to summerfest.com.