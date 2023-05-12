Today is May 12, which is National Limerick Day, a day to pay homage to the man who made the short poems widespread — Edward Lear. Lear was an English poet who is known for his nonsense-style, often writing with made-up words, telling tales of “Quangle-Wangles,” and “runcible spoons.” He wrote 212 limericks.

The Carthage Wind Orchestra and Concert Band will perform the final concert of this season at 7:30 p.m. today, in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The public can also watch from home through a free livestream. For more details, go to carthage.edu.

National Tourism Week activities continue locally today with the first 100 people at RK News Hallmark, 5914 75th St., receiving a free greeting card (up to a $3.99 value).

Also part of Tourism Week activities locally, stop by the Wisconsin Welcome Center at I-94 and Highway 165 for free sausage and cheese samples (while supplies last), courtesy of Brat Stop. Visit Kenosha staffers are at the center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80-some paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. You won’t believe what these artists can do with watercolor paints. The show runs through Aug. 6. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. museums.kenosha.org/public/

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. in Kenosha, features works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. Note: There’s also an on-site gift shop, in case you still need to pick up something for Mom. for Mother’s Day.