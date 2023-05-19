May 19 is Bike to Work Day, so get rolling! Remember to wear your helmet and obey all traffic laws.

The Carthage Philharmonic performs the final concert of this season at 7:30 p.m. Friday in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The program includes Elgar’s “Serenade for Strings,” Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in D minor,” featuring faculty member Charlene Kluegel, and a world premiere piece by a young Kurdish female composer, Przha Mohammed Omer. The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The public can also watch from home through a free livestream. For more details, go to carthage.edu.

Looking for live music tonight? Dark Side and The Bad Reputation plays at The Brat Stop, 12304 75th St.; The Roaming Bear Bear Band with Average Joey performs at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St.; and the Dave Braun Trio plays jazz, starting at 7 p.m., in the lounge at the Hob Nob restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road.

At the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., the deadly Broadway musical “Sweeney Todd” opens. 7:30 p.m. For more details, go to racinetheatre.org. The show continues through June 4.

Stewart Copeland, the drummer who formed the Police way, way back in 1977, comes to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., Friday night. His “Police Deranged for Orchestra” concert features Copeland and his band performing in “synchronicity” with a full orchestra, plus three vocalists. Expect to hear the Police hits you love, including “Roxanne, “Every Breath You Take, “Message in a Bottle, “ “Don’t Stand so Close to Me” and “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic.” Tickets for the 8 p.m. May 19 show are $39-$89 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.