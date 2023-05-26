Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 26 is National Road Trip Day, a perfect way to kick off the summer season. Holiday weekends are made for road trips, and here’s any easy one: Madison is hosting its annual World’s Largest Brat Fest, Friday-Sunday (May 26-28). It is exactly what the name says: A festival showcasing brats, brats and more brats. There’s also plenty of live music, carnival rides, kids’ games, ceremonies for soldiers and veterans — and a blast of fireworks Sunday night. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the charities who help staff the event. For more details, go to bratfest.com.

“The Servant of Two Masters” comedy continues tonight in Tremper High School’s Studio Theater (Room 120), 8560 26th Ave. Written in 1746, “The Servant of Two Masters” has been adapted several times over the years, including a 2012 Broadway production — with the title “One Man, Two Guvnors” — starring James Corden. The quirky and comical servant known as Harlequin is the central figure of this play. Shows are 7:30 p.m. May 26-27. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff and can be purchased online at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

This week is your last chance to see these exhibits at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.: Works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The shows run through Sunday. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.