Break out the margaritas — it’s Cinco de Mayo! Today marks the commemoration of the Mexican army’s unlikely victory over the French forces in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Somehow, a military celebration has turned into a fiesta day. But we have no complaints; any excuse for a party is something worth celebrating.

May 5 is also National Cartoonists Day, so show some love to our pals in the comic strips — especially our own John Hambrock, who has been writing “The Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee” (which you can find every day in the Kenosha News) for more than 15 years. Cheers to you, John, and all the “Edison Lee” characters.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players production’s final three performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Go to rhodecenter.org or the Lakeside Players Facebook page to purchase advance tickets.

“Spring Awakening” — the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical — continues tonight in the Main Stage Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday (May 5-6) and 2 p.m. Sunday (May 7). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (age 60 and older) and $10 for youths (age 17 and younger). Note: The show contains mature themes. For tickets, go to uwp.edu or call 262-595-2564.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” continues its run tonight in the Wartburg Theater at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The final two performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (May 5-6). Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office. For more about this show and more local theater, see today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

Looking for live music tonight? Jill Plaisted Band with Chris Sipos plays at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St.; Joey Halbur performs at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.; and the Dave Braun Trio plays jazz, starting at 7 p.m., in the lounge at the Hob Nob restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road.