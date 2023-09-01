Sept. 1 is World Letter Writing Day, so get out a pen and paper and start writing. Grandma hasn’t heard from you in ages!

Go “Pond Peeking” from 3 to 4 p.m. today at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road in Brighton. “Prepare to get your feet wet as you catch, observe and release amphibians and aquatic macro-invertebrates,” organizers said. Participants will “learn to catch and identify frogs, dragonfly larvae and other unique aquatic life.” All ages are welcome. Meet near Urban Pond and Shelter No. 2. Note: This is a free program, but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong.

The Kenosha Public Library System’s End of Summer Carnival is 6:30 to 8 p.m. today at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. The event celebrates the end of the library’s Summer Reading Program with a fun-filled, all-ages event. Visitors can enjoy games, balloon animals, prizes and entertainment from the Little Big Top Company. There will also be a pop-up Friends of the Library book sale and the KPL Book Truck. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks. Note: All programs are free. For more information on library programs, go to mykpl.info.

It’s another Free Book Friday at Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave. Visit the store from 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. today to get a free book. Why? Because it’s Free Book Friday! Most Fridays, the shop will have guest local authors hanging out to visit with the public. For more details, go to Studio Moonfall’s Facebook page.

In Racine, the Over Our Head Players’ production of “Proof” continues tonight. The drama centers on a young woman, still reeling from her father’s death, who who fears she may have inherited his mental illness. The show runs weekends through Sept. 9 at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine. Tickets are $18.50 and can be purchased online at overourheadplayers.org or by calling the box office at 262-632-6802.