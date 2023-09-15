We’re halfway through Square Dancing Month. Have you been working on your Allemande Left and Do Si Do?

Prost! Oktoberfest starts today at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten. The three-day festival kicks off at 4 p.m. today with food trucks and live music from the Big Style Brass Band. The party continues from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and non to 8 p.m. Sunday in the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Admission is free.

Bloomin’ Bands starts today on the grounds of the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave. Admission is free. Tonight’s music starts at 5:30 p.m. with the Route 66 Belle City Band, followed by the Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane at 7 p.m.. There will also be food and other fun stuff. This is a fundraiser hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha. Bloomin’ Bands continues 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

“Lombardi,” a play about the legendary Green Bay Packers coach, opens 7:30 tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players production runs for two weekends. Tickets are $17. For more details, call 262-657-7529 or log on at rhodecenter.org.

The Scat Cats perform Art Dec jazz from the ‘20s and early ‘30s tonight at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave. The music starts at 8:30 p.m.

It’s another Free Book Friday at Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave. Visit the store from 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. today to get a free book. Why? Because it’s Free Book Friday! Most Fridays, the shop will have guest local authors hanging out to visit with the public. For more details, go to Studio Moonfall’s Facebook page.