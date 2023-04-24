April is Active Dog Month, so make sure Spot gets a good walk today (and every day). It’s good for you, too.
- Now that the weather is warming up, make sure to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Area places to go and walk or bike include Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., and Kennedy Park at the lakefront, 4051 Fifth Ave. For ideas on fun nature activities to do with your family in parks, including printable maps and other fun stuff, go to the Pringle Nature Center’s website, www.pringlenc.org/free.
- Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for Family Storytime from 6 to 6:30 this evening. The whole family is invited to this storytime. Participants will read stories, sing songs, and have fun. Admission is free. For more details on library programs, go to mykpl.info.
- The Kenosha Library System hosts free book clubs, open to everyone., including today’s Fantasy/Sci-Fi Book Club, meeting 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.
- “From Curiosity to Science” — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays.” Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
- Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.