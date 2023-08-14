Aug. 14 is National Creamsicle Day. Enjoy this summer treat. Those orange and vanilla popsicles are like a ray of sunshine in your mouth, without the risk of sunburn.
- Head to Columbus Park, 2003 54th St., for a “Park & Play Storytime” from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with the Kenosha Public Library. Participants should bring a blanket or lawn chairs and gather in the shade near the playground for an all-ages storytime, followed by an hour of play, bubbles and music. Admission is free. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby.
- The Mystery Lovers Book Club meets at 2 p.m. today at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about a favorite murder mystery. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.
- K-Pop, Can't Stop! is 3 to 5 p.m. today at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Teens, ages 12 to 19, are welcome to join in this free program filled with music, Korean snacks and K-Pop trivia. Bonus: Rep your favorite band and score some merch!
- The historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road, hosts Monday night Stock Bike Racing — open to everyone, from age 3 to adults. Registration starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. (for tricycles) and 7 p.m. for the “big track.” To race, bring your bike and a helmet. Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing, geared to younger riders but all ages are welcome. The cost is $5 (a one-time registration fee) plus $3 race fee for adults. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.
- The Kenosha Public Library is hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.
- Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open seven days a week, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.
- Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.