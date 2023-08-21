Aug. 21 is Poet’s Day, so impress your friends with your rhyming skills. I wish that I could ever be ... a poet as skilled as thee.

Tonight, Aug. 21, is your final chance this summer to test your riding skills on the historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road in Kenosha. The track hosts Monday night Stock Bike Racing — open to everyone, from age 3 to adults. Registration starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. (for tricycles) and 7 p.m. for the “big track.” To race, bring your bike and a helmet. Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing, geared to younger riders but all ages are welcome. The cost is $5 (a one-time registration fee) plus $3 race fee for adults each night. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.

Also today: Check out the classic cars at the Bristol 45 Diner Cruise-In Night, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the diner, 8321 200th Ave. in Bristol. All cars and people of all ages are welcome at this free event. Visitors are invited to “grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a night in the park with music from the ’50s and ’60s.” If the weather looks iffy, check the Bristol 45 Diner’s Facebook page to see if the event is canceled.

The Kenosha Public Library is hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open seven days a week, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.