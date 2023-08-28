Aug. 28 is Red Wine Day, so relax and enjoy a glass (or two) as we plow through the final week of August.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting “Planet or Plastic?” The exhibit “shines a spotlight on the fragility of the natural environment due to the global plastic waste crisis.” The show runs through Jan. 14. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Today’s “Brown Bag Movie” is “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” being shown at noon at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Everyone is invited to “bring your lunch or some movie snacks to eat while you watch a fun family film on the big screen.” The 2022 live action/computer animated musical comedy is about a singing baby crocodile named Lyle. Admission is free.

The Fantasy/Sci-Fi Book Club meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

The Kenosha Public Library is hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open seven days a week, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.