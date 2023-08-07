Lighten up — Aug. 7 is National Lighthouse Day, celebrating their role in comforting and guiding travelers for centuries.
- To celebrate Lighthouse Day, the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., is hosting a free program on "Lighthouses of Wisconsin" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. this evening. Barb and Ken Wardius, authors and photographers of the book “Wisconsin Lighthouses — A Photographic and Historical Guide” will give a presentation highlighting many of Wisconsin’s historical beacons, including our local lighthouses. To register for this free event, call 262-564-6112 or log on at mykpl.info.
- Head to Columbus Park, 2003 54th St., for a “Park & Play Storytime” from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with the Kenosha Public Library. Participants should bring a blanket or lawn chairs and gather in the shade near the playground for an all-ages storytime, followed by an hour of play, bubbles and music. Admission is free. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby.
- The historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road, hosts Monday night Stock Bike Racing — open to everyone, from age 3 to adults. Registration starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. (for tricycles) and 7 p.m. for the “big track.” To race, bring your bike and a helmet. Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing, geared to younger riders but all ages are welcome. The cost is $5 (a one-time registration fee) plus $3 race fee for adults. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.
- The Kenosha Public Library is hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.
- Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.
- Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.