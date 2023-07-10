If you like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain ... then this is your day. July 10 is Pina Colada Day, and if you need help celebrating, the internet has several thousand pina colada recipes. Or you can be like us and have a friendly bartender make you a cold one.

The Mystery Lovers Book Club meets at 2 p.m. today at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about a favorite murder mystery. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.

The historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road, hosts Monday night Stock Bike Racing — open to everyone, from age 3 to adults. Registration starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. (for tricycles) and 7 p.m. for the “big track.” To race, bring your bike and a helmet. Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing, geared to younger riders but all ages are welcome. The cost is $5 (a one-time registration fee) plus $3 race fee for adults. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.

The Kenosha Public Library is hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.