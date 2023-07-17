It's World Emoji Day today. Light up your friends' phones with all the emojis you want today — it's a healthy obsession. Check your social media feeds or text messages… how many smiley faces, flying hearts, avocados, and unicorns do you see? Today's a holiday that validates our obsession over these ubiquitous graphic icons.

Free Yoga in the Park continues today from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. Kenosha County hosts the program, sponsored by Hot Yoga Kenosha. These are free instructor-led yoga classes. All experience levels are welcome. Participants are asked to register; call 262-857-1869 for more details.

The Anderson Art Center Summer Art Camp continues today at the Kemper Center, 65-01 Third Ave. The them of this week's projet is "Learn to Move" and is for children ages 7-10. TAught by Hannah Kraus, participantns will learn choreography, dance steps, and how to move with the beat. Sessions are held from 9 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. and carry a weekly class fee. See more at aacadmin@andersonartscenter.com.

Check out the classic cars at the Bristol 45 Diner Cruise-In Night, at the diner 8321 200th Ave. The free cruise-in will feature classic cars and a night int he park with msuic from the 50's and 60's. It is slated to be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Monday Stock bike racing will be held today at the Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Raod. It is an introduction to track racing, geared to younger riders. These racers can be anywhere from 3 years of age (on training wheels) to adults. There is no need for a track bike, anyone with a bike and helmet can race. The littlest racers race tricycles and big wheels on the warmup circle. Older riders race the 333m track. Spectators are welcome to watch the bicycle races. Admission is free on “the hill” for any night of racing.