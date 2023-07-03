Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action July 3 at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Kalamazoo Growlers for a 6:35 p.m. It’s Military Appreciation Night, with post-game fireworks! For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” continues on July 3 Downtown in the HarborPark area, with live music, food vendors and the carnival. The festival takes place at the harbor along 54th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue.

The Paddock Lake Boat Parade is 7 p.m. July 3 on the lake, with fireworks blasting off at 9:30 p.m.

On July 4

Looking ahead: The Kenosha News doesn’t publish a newspaper on the July 4th holiday, but here’s what’s happening on Tuesday:

The annual Paddock Lake bike parade sets up at 9:30 on July 4, rolling at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at McAlonan Park, on 248th Avenue between 72nd and 73rd streets. It proceeds north on 248th Avenue to 61st Street, east to 236th Avenue, and south to the Village Hall. After the parade, there will be hot dogs, chips and lemonade for parade participants at the park adjacent to the Village Hall.

The Somers Paradesteps off at 2 p.m. July 4 on Highway E — with an ice cream social in the Town Hall after the parade.

Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” celebration continues on July 4, bringing loads of free entertainment to the lakefront in the HarborPark area along the Kenosha Harbor. A highlight: The Kids from Wisconsin are performing a FREE show 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the “Fireworks Stage” along the Kenosha Harbor. The “Star Struck” show focuses on songs featured in Broadway’s Tony Awards, Hollywood’s Oscars and, of course, the Grammy Awards. The Broadway-style production is designed for audiences of all ages. Stick around after the show for a Hot Dog Eating Contest on the same stage at 4 p.m.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band plays its annual pre-fireworks concert of patriotic favorites on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, starting at 4 p.m. on July 4.

Fireworks! The City of Kenosha’s big blast starts at dusk, about 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are launched east of Celebration Place near the museum campus Downtown, but views are good all along the lakefront.