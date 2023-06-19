Get shaken, but not stirred, on Martini Day. We like ours in the “chocolate” variety, which drives martini purists crazy!

Play ball! Finally, after a seven-day stretch, the Kenosha Kingfish are back in action tonight at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Traverse City Pit Spitters for a 6:35 p.m. game. It’s “Mascot Mania” Night, so we expect to see King Elvis joined by some furry pals. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road, hosts Monday night Stock Bike Racing — open to everyone, from age 3 to adults. Registration starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. (for tricycles) and 7 p.m. for the “big track.” To race, bring your bike and a helmet. Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing, geared to younger riders but all ages are welcome. The cost is $5 (a one-time registration fee) plus $3 race fee for adults. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.

The Kenosha Public Library is hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

“From Curiosity to Science” — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays.” Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.