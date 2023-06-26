June is Great Outdoors Month ... so get outdoors! We have plenty of wonderful places to get outside in Wisconsin. For a guide to our state parks and campgrounds, go to travelwisconsin.com.

Here’s an event that will get you outside: Head to Columbus Park, 2003 54th St., for a “Park & Play Storytime” from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with the Kenosha Public Library. Participants should bring a blanket or lawn chairs and gather in the shade near the playground for an all-ages storytime, followed by an hour of play, bubbles and music. Admission is free. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action tonight at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Kokomo Jackrabbits for a 6:35 p.m. game. It’s “Harry Potter Night,” so we expect to see plenty of wand action at the ballpark. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road, hosts Monday night Stock Bike Racing — open to everyone, from age 3 to adults. Registration starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. (for tricycles) and 7 p.m. for the “big track.” To race, bring your bike and a helmet. Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing, geared to younger riders but all ages are welcome. The cost is $5 (a one-time registration fee) plus $3 race fee for adults. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.

The Kenosha Public Library is hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.