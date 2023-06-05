June is national Camping Month, and we have plenty of wonderful places to pitch a tent in Wisconsin and our neighboring states. For a guide to our state campgrounds, go to travelwisconsin.com.

“From Curiosity to Science” — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays.” Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes “Dino Don’s Journey to the Ice Age,” a special attraction open through Oct. 7. The exhibit features “a magnificent menagerie of giant mammals who roamed the world “ during the ice ages, which started some 2.4 million years ago, when glaciers covered vast parts of the world. Visitors will “meet” animals including saber-toothed tigers, woolly mammoths and giant sloths. Admission is $4, in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.