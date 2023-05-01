It’s May, it’s May, that lusty month of May ... yes, today is May 1, the month most often celebrated in poems and songs (like those opening lyrics from “Camelot”). To celebrate the banishment of winter, it’s tradition to dance around a village maypole (or, any basketball pole will do). You can also leave a festive May Day basket of flowers on a neighbor’s porch. But don’t get caught; if you do, they owe you a kiss!

May is National Bike Month, which is a great excuse to get on your wheels and ride. Kenosha County hosts plenty of places to enjoy a bicycle ride. The Kenosha County Bike Trail runs from Anderson Park through Lake County in Illinois on the south, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County. Also, the Pike Trail runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront. Bonus: Use this trail to connect west to the Pike Trail at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for Family Storytime from 6 to 6:30 this evening. The whole family is invited to this storytime. Participants will read stories, sing songs, and have fun. Admission is free. For more details on library programs, go to mykpl.info.

“From Curiosity to Science” — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays.” Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.