Time for a tasty treat as May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Day. We might not know which came first — the chicken, or the egg — but when it comes to chocolate chips and their namesake cookie, the history is well-documented, and it might not be what you think. Chocolate chips actually came after the chocolate chip cookie, and despite their ubiquity, are likely younger than your grandmother (they were first marketed in 1940!). Legend has it that the chocolate chip cookie was a happy accident, born when baker ran out of baker’s chocolate and opted for semi-sweet instead.

Check out the free “Loyal to the Union: Ohio in the Civil War” exhibit at the Civil War Museum in Kenosha. Explore the people and events that made the Buckeye state unique and so important to the Union cause. At the time of the Civil War, Ohio was the oldest and most established state in the Upper Middle West. The Ohio River and a well-established network of railroads moved troops, food and supplies. Ohio contributed more soldiers per capita to the Union Army than any other northern state. Ohio’s location made it a major route for African American freedom seekers traveling to Canada. The museum at 5400 First Ave. is open today 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is available daily through June 4.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80-some paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. You won’t believe what these artists can do with watercolor paints. The show runs through Aug. 6. Admission is free to the museum, open noon to 5 p.m. today.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. in Kenosha, features works from the Racine Art Guild, plus solo show winners from the Winter Juried Show 2022 and works from the Area Artists Group and Kemper Lakefront Studios. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m.today Sunday. Admission is free.