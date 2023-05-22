It’s elementary, my dear Watson, that we should celebrate Sherlock Holmes Day on May 22. To mark this day honoring the famous, fictional detective, please help us find our car keys!

May is National Bike Month, which is a great excuse to get on your wheels and ride. Kenosha County hosts plenty of places to enjoy a bicycle ride. The Kenosha County Bike Trail runs from Anderson Park through Lake County in Illinois on the south, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County. Also, the Pike Trail runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront. Bonus: Use this trail to connect west to the Pike Trail at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The Kenosha Library System hosts free book clubs, open to everyone., including today’s Fantasy/Sci-Fi Book Club, meeting 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

“From Curiosity to Science” — a permanent exhibit — can be toured on the second floor of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “take a journey of discovery from the 1600s through modern museum displays.” Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes “Dino Don’s Journey to the Ice Age,” a special attraction open through Oct. 7. The exhibit features “a magnificent menagerie of giant mammals who roamed the world “ during the ice ages, which started some 2.4 million years ago, when glaciers covered vast parts of the world. Visitors will “meet” animals including saber-toothed tigers, woolly mammoths and giant sloths. Admission is $4, in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.