May 8 is National Give Someone a Cupcake Day. The sweet celebration is a good day for people to give either bakery-bought or homemade cupcakes to their coworkers, colleagues, teachers, bosses, and anyone else they share their life with.

As part of National Tourism Week events locally, climb the Southport Lighthouse tower, which is part of the Southport Light Station Museum, for free today. (You must be 8 years or older to climb.) As a bonus, the Kenosha History Center will be open on Monday just for Tourism Week.

The Visit Kenosha tourism bureau is also offering free sausage and cheese samples from the Brat Stop (while supplies last) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wisconsin Welcome Center, on I-94 at Highway 165. While you’re munching on Wisconsin’s official foods, pick up some free travel literature, too, and start planning your next adventures. For more about freebies during Tourism Week, go to visitkenosha.com. The author of the 2023 NEA Big Read will deliver the keynote address today in a virtual presentation to be held in conjunction with the conclusion of the Kenosha Public Library’s local literary event. Yaa Gyasi, the author of “Homegoing”, will join the community virtual conversation from 6:30-7:30 p.m., today. Registration is required for the virtual keynote and can be accessed at mykpl.info/yaa.

The Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., is now open for the season, offering tours and climbs through Oct. 29. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors are welcome to climb the 1866 Southport Lighthouse: $10 for adults and $5 for ages 8-12. Children must be 8 or older to climb. All ages are welcome inside the free maritime museum. For more information, visit kenoshahistorycenter.org.

The Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s exhibit is on display at the Kenosha Public Museum. The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles. The group’s annual National Juried Exhibition is a summer staple at the Kenosha museum, 5500 First Ave., and it’s available to view for free through Aug. 6. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.