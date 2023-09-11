Sept. 11 is Make Your Bed Day, not to be confused with “Aww, do I have to?” Day, which is every OTHER day of the year!
- The Knights of Columbus Archbishop Messmer Assembly 1201 is hosting a spaghetti and meatball dinner 4 to 8 p.m. at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St. The suggested donation is $22 per person. All proceeds will go to the victims of the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii. For more information, call Rich Mich at 262-818-0839.
- The Mystery Lovers Book Club — for people who love reading mysteries — meets this afternoon at the Northside Library, 2700 15th Ave. Mystery fans are invited to “discuss what murder mysteries you’ve been reading, learn about new authors — or just come listen.” 2 to 3 p.m. Admission is free. There are no requirements and no specific books to read. Note: The club meets on the second Monday of every month at the library.
- At the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., join the Typing Club, which meets form 6:30 to 7:30 this evening. The public is invited to "come type for learning, fun and be social with your fellow keyboardists as we up our words per minute." Note: A limited amount of computers will be available. Please bring your own device if you can.
- The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting “Planet or Plastic?” The exhibit “shines a spotlight on the fragility of the natural environment due to the global plastic waste crisis.” The show runs through Jan. 14. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
- Monday night music alert: George’s Tavern in Racine, 1201 N. Main St., hosts an Open Jam on Monday nights from 7 to 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
- The Aaron Rodgers era with the New York Jets starts tonight when his new team hosts the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football." A New York game on 9/11? Emotions will be running high. The game starts at 7:15 p.m., airing on ABC and ESPN. And if you have Spectrum cable like we do, you may be watching from a friend's house or your favorite watering hole as Disney's feud with the cable company's parent continues.