Today is National Cheeseburger Day, and who doesn’t like the American food icon, the cheseburger oozing warm cheese on top of a moist, juicy patty. Yet, there is a conflict, as today marks the Gedaliah Fast, or “fast of the seventh month” in the Jewish faith. It marks the death of Gedaliah Ben Ahikem, and the turning point he represented in the history of Jewish people.

Why not check out the exhibit “Planet or Plastic?” on display at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. It is designed to “shine a spotlight on the fragility of the natural environment due to the global plastic waste crisis,” according to exhibit organizers. The exhibition was developed by the National Geographic Society and is made up of 70 photographs and a video, all used to raise awareness of society’s dependence on plastic by visually depicting the crisis. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

And if you are Downtown, you can also stop by the “Faith in the Fight” exhibit on display at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., which tells the story of how religion, the interpretation of the Bible and the break up of the church in the southern states helped influence the start of the Civil War. The temporary exhibit was curated by museum staffers Doug Dammann, Gina Radandt, Rachel Klees Andersen, Dean DeRose and Martin Antaramian, along with several research volunteers. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Classic cars will once again be on display today at the Cruise-in Night hosted by Bristol 45 Diner, 8321 200th Ave., Bristol from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Join us with your classic cars and lawn chairs and enjoy a night in the park with music from the 50’s and 60’s. All cars are welcome and the event is free.