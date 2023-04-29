April 29 is Independent Bookstore Day, and Kenosha’s Blue House Books is hosting a celebration. The store, 5915 Sixth Ave. A., will have several specials and giveaways, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, authors will host panel discussions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at nearby Public Craft Brewing, 628 58th St. For more information about the shop, go to blue-house-books.com

Wake up and smell the pancakes! It’s Pancake Day, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Roma Lodge in Mount Pleasant. Live music starts at 7 a.m. and continues all day, along with the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, with sausage links and a beverage. Tickets are $10 at the door; free for children age 5 and younger. Proceeds go to area nonprofits working with young people.

Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education is hosting “Families Branching Out,” a free event with activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. (the corner of Highway 45 and Highway 50) in Bristol. Activities include decorating cookies, doing crafts — and the chance to pet a goat or rabbit.Note: People are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for The Sharing Center.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” continues with two performances today (at 2 and 7:30 p.m.) at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. The Lakeside Players production runs Friday-Sunday, through May 6. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Go to rhodecenter.org or the Lakeside Players Facebook page to purchase advance tickets.

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” continues tonight in the Wartburg Theater at Carthage College. The musical comedy — based on the 2001 movie — tells the story of Elle Woods, who heads to Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back the love of her ex-boyfriend. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday (April 29) and 3 p.m. Sunday (April 30); continuing 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (May 4-6). Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office.

“Spring Awakening” — the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical — continues tonight in the Main Stage Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The show explores “the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable,” show organizers said. Performances are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, continuing next weekend. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (age 60 and older) and $10 for youths (age 17 and younger). Note: The show contains mature themes. For tickets, go to uwp.edu or call 262-595-2564.