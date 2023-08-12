Aug. 12 is World Elephant Day, a time to celebrate these gentle giants. World Elephant Day is the perfect time to find out more about these amazing animals and what we can do to preserve and protect them, so they do not go the way of the mammoth. A great way to celebrate this holiday is to visit the elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Adventure Africa area. For details, go to milwaukeezoo.org.

The Holy Rosary Catholic Church festival continues today at the church, 2224 45th St. The festival is open 5 to 11 p.m. today (and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday). All the festival food favorites are back — including the famous fried dough — along with live music, raffles and games.

The Sweet Corn Festival is today (and Sunday) at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. The two-day festival will feature local food trucks, live music and craft vendors — in addition to all that sweet corn. The festival is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13. Admission is free.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show. The free reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The show, running through Aug. 27, features works by Carley Lyons, Peggy Raasch and Paula Touhey.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is open daily for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Music starts at 6 p.m. today, featuring the Big Style Brass Band. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

The 43rd Annual Art in the Park two-day art festival is this weekend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 12-13) in Flat Iron Park in Downtown Lake Geneva. More than 80 artists are expected to be selling works at this show, hosted each summer by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. You’ll also find silent auction items and children’s activities area. Here’s a bonus: Free parking will be available both days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Central-Denison School, Dunn Field and near City Hall. There will also be free shuttles running both days from the Home Depot parking lot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd., to U.S. Bank, 303 Center St., every 20 minutes.

Today at the Wisconsin State Fair: Free entertainment today includes the Kids from Wisconsin at the Amphitheater starting at 1:30 and 2:45 p.m. Also on tap: The Cleverlys at 4:30 and 5:45 p.m. That’s in addition to cream puffs, racing pigs and the Giant Slide! For more fair details, go to wistatefair.com.