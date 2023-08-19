Aug. 19 is International Orangutan Day, which you can celebrate at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. The zoo is hosting a “Zoorific Saturday” today, with crafts and other activities, which are free with zoo admission. For more information, go to racinezoo.org.

Head to Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, for Picnic in the Park. Events take place from 4 to 9 p.m., including children’s games and bounce houses and live music from Brewtown Beat (4-6 p.m.) and Chris Kroeze (6:30-8:30 p.m.). The night ends with a fireworks show at dusk. Admission is free. Food trucks will have items for purchase.

The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues festival features guitarist Norman Brown as the headliner. The event takes place on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront in the HarborPark Celebration Place. The festival kicks off at 12:45 p.m. with the annual Cooking Studio. The music starts at 2 p.m. with Milwaukee salsa singer Landy Cabrera. At 5:30 p.m., the Stephen Hull Experience performs, leading up to the headliner at 7:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Mahone Fund, which has a commitment to academic achievement. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. VIP tickets start at $90. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to mahonefund.org.

The Kenosha County Fair continues its 2023 season today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair, open through Sunday, features animal shows, contests and all that “healthy” fair food. Racing is at the Grandstand, and the band Bella Cain performs on the Creekside Stage starting at 8:30 p.m. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight today and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more details, go to kenoshacofair.com.

The 2023 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 2) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting a “Nature Story Time” at 9:30 this morning a.m. The program is designed for young children accompanied by an adult and will take place inside the nature center building. Recommended for children ages 2-5. Free; no registration required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

Grab your bicycle and head to Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha, for “Pedals and Pints.” The weekly bike ride starts from Public Craft at 11 a.m. every Saturday, heading to “local spots to enjoy some brews with friends.” Their motto? “Beer, bikes, and buds!” The ride is free to join and, if you’re nice, maybe someone will buy you a beer, too.