Welcome to July: Ice Cream Month. You have 31 days to enjoy the frozen treat at every opportunity! Remember, ice cream goes great with a warm apple pie, and nothing complements a brownie better than vanilla ice cream.

Naturalist Kay McClelland will lead the monthly Chiwaukee Prairie Walk from 9 to 11 a.m. today. The walks, which are free and open to everyone, are offered on the first Saturday each month, through September. The 482-acre Chiwaukee Prairie State Natural Area is designated as a wetland of international importance. Information includes “a little history, a little geology, and lots of plant names and facts,” McClelland said. Meet at the intersection of 121st Street and Second Avenue in Pleasant Prairie. Park on Second Avenue. Wear good walking shoes or boots and long pants. Also encouraged: Sunscreen, insect repellent (to keep away ticks) and a hat.

Bobblehead alert! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action today at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Kokomo Jackrabbits for a 6:35 p.m. Stick around after the game for post-game fireworks. Also on July 1: The team’s first 2023 bobblehead, a Navy Elvis, will be distributed (while supplies last). The bobblehead features the team’s mascot, King Elvis, in a Navy uniform. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The Fourth of July fun starts today with Libertyfest in Twin Lakes. The action starts with a parade, stepping off at 11 a.m. (Starting at St. John’s Parking lot and ending at Lance Park.) At 4 p.m., Food, beverages and music starts in Lance Park. The Aquanuts Water-Ski Show is at 7 p.m., with fireworks starting at dusk (about 9:30 p.m.). Admission to all events is free.

A carnival opens today in Downtown Kenosha, featuring rides and games. The carnival, between 54th and 55th streets, west of Sixth Avenue, is open 5 to 10 p.m. today through Monday and noon to 8 p.m. on July 4.

In Milwaukee, the Big Gig is back! Summerfest continues its second weekend today, with music on several stages, plus all that “healthy” festival food and other attractions. For more details about the festival, go to summerfest.com.