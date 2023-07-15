July is Picnic Month, so grab a basket or cooler, load up the food and drinks and head to one of our beautiful parks. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can even grill some food, but remember that PB&J sandwiches travel well.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action today at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Kokomo Jackrabbits for a 6:35 p.m. game. Stick around for the post-game fireworks! For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s church festival continues today at 4 p.m. in Columbus Park, 22nd Avenue and 54th Street. Entertainment today features Vinyl Remix at 5 p.m. and Who Knew, starting at 8:30 p.m. Also: The homemade spaghetti dinner is 4 to 8 p.m. in the Church Hall. There are also children’s games and food and beverages. Everyone is welcome, and admission is free.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is hosting a grand opening for its new trail system from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. This area features an additional 2.5 miles of never-before-hiked trails. The opening ceremony has a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Also, the Charles and Kathryn Heide Observatory will be open during the event. Guided hikes will be available, led by our Hawthorn Hollow staff, who will share insights about native ecology and the history of the sanctuary. For more details, go to hawthornhollow.org.

Comedian Rocky LaPorte performs tonight at the Kenosha Comedy Club, located inside the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 125 Sixth Ave. Tickets are $18 (plus fees). For tickets, go to kenoshacomedyclub.com.

The skies above Waterford will be filled with color during the Waterford Balloonfest, open from dawn to dusk on Saturday, July 15. The festival features an eclectic mix of hot air balloons, live music, food and drinks and local vendors. (A craft fair is noon to 6 p.m.) Want to get in a balloon? Tethered rides are available from 5 to 8 p.m. A huge attraction is the festival’s “evening glow,” from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. The balloons stay on the ground and light up, looking like glowing bulbs. The one-day festival takes place at Waterford Town Park on Jensen Parkway. Admission is free. Parking is $10 (cash only). For more information, go to waterfordballoonfest.com.