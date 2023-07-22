July 22 is Hammock Day, and if we had a hammock, we’d lie in it all day long. Instead, we can at least take this opportunity to be lazy, right? Because we really want to finish that novel we’re reading before it’s due back at the library!
- The Kenosha Woman’s Club is having a “basement sale in July” fundraiser. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, visitors can shop for items, from “vintage items to brand new merchandise, classic to unique.” All proceeds go to the Woman’s Club to “continue the tradition of philanthropic work and community service.” Note: Entry is through the basement door on the west side of the building at 6028 Eighth Ave.
- The St. Therese Catholic Church festival continues today on the festival grounds outside the church, 2020 91st St. The festival is open noon to 8 p.m. today, and the band Joe 2.0 plays tonight. There are children’s activities, raffles and plenty of that “healthy” festival food offerings. The festival continues Sunday.
- A German-style biergarten is “popping up” on in HarborPark today. There will be food trucks and live music, along with vendors. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. The biergarten is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Starting at 8 p.m., the Pink Floyd album "Dark Side of the Moon" (celebrating its 50th anniversary this year) will be played in its entirety. Because nothing says "beer garden" more than '70s angst! For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page, @Pop-up Biergarten Events.
- The third annual Beach Front Arts Fest — a free community event that showcases local musicians, performing artists and artisan vendors — is noon to 10 p.m. today. The daylong event takes place in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street, along Kenosha's lakefront. This event is free to the public and is family friendly, organizers said.
- Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, for a 6:35 p.m. game against the Rockford Rivets. Stick around for post-game fireworks. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
- The Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St., is hosting Chalk Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (and Sunday). Artists signed up in advance to claim an 8-by-8-foot square to create the chalk art. There will also be live music, food, a beer garden and booths offering crafts and other items. Admission is free. The chalk art People’s Choice Judging begins at 10 a.m. today. For more details, go to jerrysmithfarm.com/events/