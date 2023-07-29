Pucker up for Lipstick Day on July 29. It’s also International Tiger Day, and the Racine Zoo celebrates with fun events all day, which are FREE with zoo admission. It’s all part of the zoo’s “Zoorific Saturdays.” For more details, go to racinezoo.org.

Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for “Animals, Animals …They’re Everywhere” at 10:30 a.m. Participants are invited to “join the humorous and entertaining naturalist David Stokes for songs, stories, and artifacts while you learn about and meet some live animals.” This is a free program open to everyone.

Taste of Wisconsin wraps up today in HarborPark. The festival features 30-plus food and beverage vendors, plus live music on four stages. The festival is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the harbor, at 54th Street and Calabria Way (formerly Ring Road). Tonight, Joey Belotti & Sonic Freedom rocks out on the Rock Stage at 9:30 p.m. and the John Crawford Jazz Band plays at 8 p.m. on the Jazz Stage. Admission and parking are free. For more about the festival, go to tasteofwi.com.

The new Lake Fest event — described by organizers as “a celebration of fun activities on or near the water” — starts at 10 a.m. today with a Family Dock Party at Great Lakes Yacht Sales, 443 50th St. on the harbor. The Dock Party features games, food and arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Scavenger Hunt (with prizes) is noon to 2 p.m. At 11 a.m., the Coast Guard Auxiliary will talk about boat safety. Step by Step dancers will perform at noon. At 1 p.m., the Kenosha Police Department’s Officer Friendly will talk about water safety. Events at the Beach House on Simmons Island, 5001 Fourth Ave. at the lakefront, include a Bags Tournament and a Bocce Ball Tournament, both from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A highlight is the Venetian Night Boat Parade at sunset, starting about 8 p.m. The public is invited to view the Venetian Boat Parade along the harbor channel and harborside. To find out more about the parade and viewing areas, join Lake Fest’s Facebook group (search “Kenosha Lake Fest”).

The annual “Picnic in Paris” is noon to 9 p.m. today on the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church grounds, 1501 172nd Ave. (on Highway D just north of Highway 142). The free festival includes a car show from noon to 4 p.m.; silent auction items; live music from The Chevelles Band (1 to 4 p.m.) and The Hat Guys (6 to 9 p.m.), raffles, kids’ games, a white elephant and rummage sale area and a country store booth. The festival features plenty of food options, too, including the festival’s specialty: schaum tortes.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit, showcasing paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.