July is Picnic Month, so grab a basket or cooler, load up the food and drinks and head to one of our beautiful parks. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can even grill some food, but remember that PB&J sandwiches travel well.

The Four Seasons Garden Club’s “Secret Garden Walk” is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, featuring gardens at five local homes, plus St. Matthew’s ElderGarten. Tickets are $10 (free for kids under age 12) and are available at any of the tour homes: 6226 Fifth Ave., 6314 Fifth Ave., 318 69th St., 6910 Third Ave. and 217 69th St.

Kenosha Pride, a festival filled with music, food and a march, is noon to 9 p.m. today in Celebration Place, on the east end of HarborPark. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. The event features a beer garden, multiple stages with free entertainment, plus food and merchandise vendors. Pets are welcome, too. The Pride March starts at noon in Library Park, 711 59th Place, heading west to Sheridan Road. The parade then turns north on Sheridan Road to 54th Street, and goes east on 54th Street to the festival site.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening exhibit from 6 to 9 p.m. today, June 8, for its latest exhibit. The show, running through July 23, features works by Haley Barclay, Shelby Nesmith and George and Ann Rowe. The reception is free and features refreshments. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are back in action today at Simmons Field. The Kingfish are hosting the Kalamazoo Growlers for a 6:35 p.m. game. Stick around for the post-game fireworks!For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

The Bristol Renaissance Faire opens Saturday for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 4, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/

In Milwaukee, Summerfest wraps up today with Summerfest Fan Appreciation Day. Everyone gets in free ... well, free from noon to 3 p.m. Plus, the first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates will receive one free ticket valid for Summerfest 2024. For more details about the festival, go to summerfest.com.