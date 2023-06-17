June 17 is World Juggling Day. It’s great for improving your hand and eye coordination, but if you do try a bit of juggling, we suggest NOT starting with swords or other sharp objects.

Rise and shine — and head to the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Daniels Dairy Farm II, 1077 248th Ave. in Brighton. In addition to a “big farm breakfast,” you’ll find an Agriculture in Action tent, children’s games, a farm machinery display and other activities. Tickets are $10 (free for children age 6 and under) and will only be available at the event, first-come, first-served. An ATM will be available. Note: Off-site parking with a shuttle is available at the Kenosha County Center, at highways 50 and 45, and at Brighton Elementary School, 1200 248th Ave. Two school buses will travel to and from each parking site from 6 to 11:30 a.m.

Cars, cars, cars: The Holy Rosary Car Show is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today on the church grounds, 2224 45th St. There will be live music to go along with all those classic vehicles, plus a car competition.

Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St., features newborn farm animals at “Babies on the Farm,” open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (and Sunday). Admission is $10 and can be purchased online at jerrysmithfarm.com or at the gate. Kids 2 and younger are free. The festival features “an array of adorable baby animals,” organizers said. A Fennec Fox Encounter, a Skunk Encounter and a Kangaroo Encounter are all available, for an extra fee. For more information, visit jerrysmithfarm.com.

Two questions: Do you like beer? Do you like bicycles? If you answered “yes” and “of course,” grab your bicycle and head to Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha, for “Pedals and Pints.” The weekly bike ride starts from Public Craft at 11 a.m. every Saturday, heading to “local spots to enjoy some brews with friends.” Their motto? “Beer, bikes, and buds!” The ride is free to join and, if you’re nice, maybe someone will buy you a beer, too.