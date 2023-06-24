June is national Camping Month — and this is the last weekend in June, so get out there! Luckily, we have plenty of wonderful places to pitch a tent in Wisconsin and our neighboring states. For a guide to our state campgrounds, go to travelwisconsin.com.

Car show season continues today with “Pistons for Hope,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Boulevard in Pleasant Prairie. The car show is a fundraiser for the Shalom Center. Admission is free for spectators, who will vote for their favorite car — “new school” vs. “old school.” There will also be games, food trucks, a DJ and a beer tent. Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Shalom Center’s Food Pantry.

Laura Doherty and the Heartbeats will perform from 10:30 to 11:30 this morning at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. According to organier, “This children’s music show will be interactive and silly with plenty of opportunities to sing and dance along!” Admission is free.

The Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave., is hosting “Boats & Doughs” from noon to 5 p.m. today. The event features pizzas from Cut Stone (that’s the “doughs”), along with chicken wings from Mr. Wings. The food and beverages will be served outside on the Yacht Club’s Island Deck. The veteran local band Spirit Shakers will be performing live from 2 to 5 p.m., with no cover charge. The Yacht Club is working to repair interior damage from a fire.

The new outdoor beer garden in Pleasant Prairie is open today. The Lake Andrea Beer Garden offers craft beers, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and an ongoing lineup of food trucks, live music and other events. The beer garden is located along the southwest shore of Lake Andrea, next to — but not part of — the beach area. Admission is free. The beer garden is open 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through early autumn. For more details, visit the Facebook page (“LABeerGarden”) or log on at VisitPleasantPrairie.com.

In Milwaukee, the Big Gig is back! Summerfest continues today, with headliners James Taylor and Sheryl Crow. At 3 p.m. in the Sportzone, festivalgoers can enjoy a Milwaukee Brewers tailgate Party, featuring the Famous Racing Sausages. For more details about the festival, go to summerfest.com.