Get up off the couch: June 3 is World Bicycle Day! It’s a great excuse to head off for a bike ride. There are plenty of beautiful local parks and bike trails to try. Here’s a way to find some motivation: Ride to the nearest place selling ice cream! For more information about county bike trails and parks, go to kenoshacounty.org.

The Outta Sight Kite Flight is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in Kennedy Park, 40th Street and the lakefront. Miss Kenosha 2023 Willow Newell will sing the national anthem at noon, followed by the Grand Launch, with hundreds of kites in the air at one time. New this year: IKEA, a festival sponsor, will set up its IKEA Lounge under a tent, with coloring activities, free cookies and IKEA outdoor furniture to try. Admission is free. Food and kites will be available to purchase. Note: Day two is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The rescheduled Dorian Gray Art Show, featuring several local artists, plus three bands performing, starts at 1 p.m. at the Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St. The music starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Tonight is the first fireworks game of the season at Kenosha’s Simmons Field. The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Traverse City Pit Spitters for a 6:35 p.m. game. After the game, stick around for the free fireworks show. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com. .

Grab your fishing pole for Wisconsin’s Free Fishing Weekend. Anglers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to participate. Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps. (All other fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.) Fishing is free anywhere in Wisconsin without a fishing license on this weekend only, June 3-4. As a bonus: Admission to all state parks, state forests and state trails is FREE all weekend!

Looking for a short road trip? There are plenty of summer season celebrations along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago. Options today include: Milwaukee’s PrideFest at Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive (pridefest.com); the Chicago Gospel Music Festival in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. (cityofchicago.org) and the Milwaukee Highland Games in Croatian Park, 9100 S. 76th St. in Franklin (milwaukeehighlandgames.org). Whatever you decide, remember to buckle up and drive safely.