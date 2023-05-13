Grab a fork and napkin, because today’s is National Apple Pie Day. Talk about a holiday you can really sink your teeth into! Apple pie has been around since the Middle Ages. Talk about a yummy tradition.

The inaugural Somers Community Day it today, offering a free admission event for residents and non-residents alike featuring local restaurants, Fire & Rescue demonstrations, raffles and more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Somers Fire Station 1, 7511 12th St.

Kenosha’s two large fresh markets open their outdoor seasons today. The Kenosha HarborMarket launches its 21st outdoor season today, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Kenosha at Second Avenue and 56th Street, one block west of the City of Kenosha Civil War Museum and Public Museum. Kenosha Public Market also opens its outdoor season today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 625 52nd St. (municipal parking lot).

The 2023 graduation season kicks off locally today. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will hold its spring 2023 commencement on Saturday, May 13, in the De Simone Arena located in the Sports and Activity Center and will feature two separate ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department, in partnership with the Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club and Southeastern Lakes Scholastic Mountain Biking will hold a bicycle rodeo today. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave. The bike rodeo is a free event for children ages 5 to 11, from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Also part of Tourism Week activities locally, you can get a free packet of seeds today at Feed & Seed. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop, 7115 38th St., has flowers, veggies and herb packs to choose from. Note: This offer is available to any customer who will provide an email address to join the shop’s email list. You can also stop at the Wisconsin Welcome Center at I-94 and Highway 165 for free sausage and cheese samples (while supplies last), courtesy of Brat Stop. Visit Kenosha staffers are at the center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Yesterday’s Children will perform today at Wyndham Garden Harborside in Kenosha. If you yearn for the “good old days” when you actually “got” the music, this is your band. Yesterday’s Children are an oldies, jazz and rock band preforming the hits of the ‘60s and ‘70s, maybe more. Yesterday’s Children performs at 7:30 p.m. at Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Advance tickets for assigned seating are available for $10 at bit.ly/3LL6cbY.