Raise a glass (or two, easy on the ice) to World Whisky Day on May 20. The liquor can be made from barley, corn, rye and wheat, just to name a few. We just want to know why it’s spelled two ways: “whisky” and “whiskey.”

The Four Seasons Garden Club hosts its Spring Plant Sale today at the Kenosha HarborMarket, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Avenue and 56th Street. Club members will be at the market with “hundreds of perennials, annuals and blubs.” Club members will be present to answer questions and offer plant advice. For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.

The Carthage Music Honors Recital is 2 p.m. Saturday in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Each year, the Carthage Music Department’s Honors Recital highlights a wide range of performances, from classical vocal and instrumental music to popular song and musical theater. The recital is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The public can also watch from home through a free livestream. For more details, go to carthage.edu.

Also at Carthage today, “The Kenosha Verbatim Project” will be performed for one night only, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the college’s Wartburg Auditorium, 2001 Alford park Drive. The project coordinators interviewed community members about the events that happened in the summer of 2020. Admission is free, with no assigned seating.

At the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., the deadly Broadway musical “Sweeney Todd” continues on stage. For more details, go to racinetheatre.org. The show continues through June 4.